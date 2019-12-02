Buffalo plane slides off runway, no injuries reported

(NBC) – A plane slid off the taxiway at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport Sunday morning.

This happened around 8:30 a.m. when a Delta plane was arriving from LaGuardia Airport.

Officials say the plane landed on the runway without incident but slid off the taxiway. The wheel of the plane then became stuck.

Sixty-eight passengers and four crew members were on board at the time.

No injuries were reported and the plane was later removed.

Officials say airport crews put thousands of gallons of potassium acetate on the runways and taxiways, along with sand and gravel.

“The safety that goes into this, the preparation that goes in for an event like this, there should be no reason of fear to fly,” said Buffalo-Niagara International Airport Fire Department Chief William Major. “We’ve had flights coming in all day long. They continue to work. This was just a mother nature incident and we were on top of it as it happened.”

Crews will repair any damage on the taxiway before it will be cleared for use.

