After more than two decades as America’s top-selling beer, Bud Light has fallen into second place behind Modelo.

The Mexican-brewed Modelo captured 8.4% of the market while Bud Light won over just 7.3% over a four-week period ending June 3.

Bud Light’s fall from the beer best seller list is likely from the fallout after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney appeared on Instagram with a customized Bud Light can.

That social media post ignited a right-wing media barrage calling for a boycott, while LGBTQ activists thought the brand’s response to the backlash was lackluster.

One industry observer said overall, Bud Light sales have been down more than 24%.