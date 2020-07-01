Buck moon eclipse will be visible in all of North America this weekend

National

by: WXIN

Posted: / Updated:

(WXIN) – In addition to fireworks, there’s something else that will catch your attention in the night sky this holiday weekend—the buck moon eclipse.

The buck moon eclipse will cause the moon to look darker on July 4 and 5. During this kind of eclipse, the sun, Earth and moon align, and the moon passes through earth’s shadow.

The full buck moon will rise after sunset on Saturday, and it will reach peak illumination at 12:44 a.m., according to Almanac.com. The eclipse will be visible at 11:04 p.m. on Saturday and end at 1:56 a.m. on Sunday.

The eclipse will be visible from all of North America.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss