Brothers, 8 and 6, steer car safely off road after father shot and killed while driving

(NBC News]) — Two young boys steered a car to safety in Houston on Friday night after their father was shot and killed as he was driving.

The brothers, 8 and 6, told Houston police that their father was driving when they heard a loud noise and thought a rock had hit the car at around 11 p.m., NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston reported.

Upon seeing their father slump in the seat, the boys steered the SUV off the freeway and onto a service road, where they ran outside to seek help. Police said they found a woman leaving a Chili’s restaurant nearby who called 911.

Police said the boys’ father, who was 29, was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head. Neither of the boys was injured.

