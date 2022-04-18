BOSTON (NBC) – Emotions ran high at the finish line of the Boston marathon today.

But among the most emotional was 20-year-old Henry Richard. Henry’s brother, Martin was just eight-years-old when he died during the bombing as he watched runners finish the marathon in 2013.

Martin would have turned 18 this June.

This was the first time Henry Richard ran the Boston marathon.

He was greeted by his family – who were also at that finish line in 2013.

“More incredible than I ever imagined. I know if he was here, either this year or the next coming years he would have been doing it with me so that was all I could think about and that’s yeah,” Henry said.

Henry was part of a team of runners representing the Martin Richard foundation.