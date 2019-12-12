Brother and sister located after never making it to school Thursday

Live Now
UPDATE: Both children have been found.

NEW YORK (WFLA) – The New York Police Department is looking for two children who left their home in the Bronx Thursday morning and never made it to school.

Siblings Christy Valentin, 10, and Douglas Valentin, 8, left their home on Castle Hill Avenue in the Castle Hill section at about 8 a.m., police said.

Christy is described as five feet tall, 90 pounds, she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink jacket, a white shirt, and white sneakers.

Douglas is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 60 pounds, he was last seen wearing a gray/black jacket, black shirt, blue jeans, with blue and red sneakers.

If you have any information that could help police, you can contact Detective Juan Rodriguez of the 43rd Precinct at 718-542-5530.

