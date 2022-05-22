(NBC) — A runner in the Brooklyn Half Marathon died Saturday after crossing the finish line.

Officials said a 30-year-old man collapsed from cardiac arrest at the boardwalk finish line around 9 a.m.

He was rushed to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 13.1 mile half marathon returned in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temperatures during the race rose from the low 60s to the 80s by midday.

The New York Road Runner spokesperson said medical staff were on hand throughout the race course to assist when necessary.

Fire officials said 17 runners reported varying injuries during the course of the race — 16 of which were transported to the hospital for treatmentSaturday’s death was the first for the Brooklyn race in eight years after a 31-year-old runner died near the end of the half marathon after collapsing in 2014.