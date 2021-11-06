Bronx woman smashes train conductor in the head with pumpkin: DA

A Metro-North passenger train rolls through the Spuyten Duyvil station in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

WHITE PLAINS, NY — A Bronx woman allegedly used a pumpkin to hit a train conductor in the head before repeatedly punching them in the face, officials said Friday.

Alexis Adams, a 21-year-old Bronx resident, failed to produce a ticket on the Metro-North train on Oct. 11, so she was told she would need to get off at the next stop, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said.

Adams allegedly attacked the conductor, injuring them enough to require stitches.

“Violent attacks on essential workers doing their jobs will not be tolerated,” DA Rocah said. “Metro-North Railroad conductors, like all public facing employees, have a right to feel safe in their workplace.”

Adams was charged on Oct. 22 with assault and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was arraigned on Oct. 28.