Broadway to remain dark until June

(NBC News) – Lights will stay dimmed on Broadway for at least two more months due to the coronavirus crisis.

Shows in New York City will remain closed until at least June 7, according to the president of the Broadway League, Charlotte St. Martin.

She said, “Our top priority continues to be the health and well being of Broadway theatergoers and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals.”

St. Martin said the decision was made in accordance with federal CDC guidelines and “the continued direction” of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Broadway has been shut down since March 12.

