Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Broadway to remain dark until June

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – Lights will stay dimmed on Broadway for at least two more months due to the coronavirus crisis.

Shows in New York City will remain closed until at least June 7, according to the president of the Broadway League, Charlotte St. Martin.

She said, “Our top priority continues to be the health and well being of Broadway theatergoers and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals.”

St. Martin said the decision was made in accordance with federal CDC guidelines and “the continued direction” of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Broadway has been shut down since March 12.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?"

Trump on Joe Exotic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump on Joe Exotic"

evan unemployment benefits coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan unemployment benefits coronavirus"

Local university using 3D printers to produce face shields for healtchare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local university using 3D printers to produce face shields for healtchare workers"

Vehicles towed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicles towed"

Recovered COVID-19 patients give plasma to aid in treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovered COVID-19 patients give plasma to aid in treatment"

Coronavirus pandemic having direct impact on Tampa real estate market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic having direct impact on Tampa real estate market"

El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos"

New peak date

Thumbnail for the video titled "New peak date"

Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis"

Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance"

Gov. DeSantis April 7 roundtable

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis April 7 roundtable"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss