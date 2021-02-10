Britt Reid’s contract with Chiefs expires, club says he’s no longer employed by team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed on Wednesday night that Britt Reid is no longer employed by the club.

He had been placed on administrative leave through the duration of his contract as his role in a crash that hurt a 5-year-old girl is under investigation, and that contract has expired.

The National Football League commented on the situation Wednesday for the first time since the serious crash that happened last Thursday.

“Our primary concern is for the young girl, her family, and the others who were injured. The matter will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. We will continue to monitor developments and when law enforcement has completed its review we will address this matter and take any appropriate action.”

There’s no word right now if Britt Reid is still in the hospital, after his dad, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared Monday that he had surgery and was recovering.

Five-year-old Ariel Young is still in critical condition at Children’s Mercy Hospital. The GoFundMe page for Young is nearing a staggering half-million dollars in donations.

Kansas City police say this investigation will take at least a month to finish. As part of that, blood test results to determine if Britt Reid was driving impaired will take four to six weeks or more.

Then prosecutors will review it, potentially for several more weeks, before any criminal charges are filed.