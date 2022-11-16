TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of Brian Laundrie is “appalled” after their son was mentioned in a “Celebrity Jeopardy!” clue on Sunday night.

In Sunday’s episode, actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton, and Joel Kim Booster were given a clue in a category where all responses contained the letter “A,” according to the New York Post.

The question read “In 2021, fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla’s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters.” The answer: “What are alligators.”

Laundrie confessed to killing Gabby Petito before committing suicide in 2021.

One Twitter user called the clue “rude” and “insensitive.” Others called it “tasteless.”

In a statement, Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino said, “The entire Laundrie family is appalled and concurs with all of the comments on social media at how distasteful this was.”

TMZ reported that the family wants an apology from the game show.

News Channel 8 has reached out to “Jeopardy!” representatives about the clue. We have not heard back.