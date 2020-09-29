A recording of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case will be made public after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron agreed to comply with a judge’s ruling to release it.
Cameron added that he was concerned that the release planned for Wednesday could hamper the ongoing federal investigation and lead to a “poisoning of the jury pool.”
“The grand jury is meant to be a secretive body,” Cameron said in a statement released Monday night. “It’s apparent that the public interest in this case isn’t going to allow that to happen.”
The move follows the filing of a motion in Louisville, Kentucky, by a grand jury member to have the sealed transcripts and records released “so that the truth may prevail.”
Read the full story on NBCNews.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Breonna Taylor grand jury recording to be made public
- Stimulus check, $600-per-week jobless benefit included in new virus aid proposal
- Cyberattack hobbles major hospital chain’s US facilities
- Trump receives third nomination for Nobel Peace Prize
- Halloween scheduled as NASA, SpaceX’s next crewed launch