Breonna Taylor grand jury recording to be made public

by: Doha Madani

Photos: AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File

A recording of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case will be made public after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron agreed to comply with a judge’s ruling to release it.

Cameron added that he was concerned that the release planned for Wednesday could hamper the ongoing federal investigation and lead to a “poisoning of the jury pool.”

“The grand jury is meant to be a secretive body,” Cameron said in a statement released Monday night. “It’s apparent that the public interest in this case isn’t going to allow that to happen.”

The move follows the filing of a motion in Louisville, Kentucky, by a grand jury member to have the sealed transcripts and records released “so that the truth may prevail.”

