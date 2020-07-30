Breonna Taylor featured on Oprah Magazine’s September cover

TAMPA (WFLA) – For the first time in its 20-year history, Oprah Winfrey will not be the cover star of her namesake magazine.

Instead, the September issue’s cover will pay tribute to Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was killed by police in March.

Winfrey revealed the cover on Twitter Thursday.

“We can’t be silent,” Winfrey wrote in a statement accompanying the reveal. “We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. The September issue honors her life and the life of every other Black woman whose life has been taken too soon.”

Digital artist Alexis Franklin created the cover image.

“I am so happy to play a small part in this long-overdue, world-changing narrative on racial injustice and police brutality,” Franklin said.

Taylor was shot eight times after Louisville, Kentucky, police officers broke down the door to her apartment while executing a nighttime warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13. One of the three officers involved in her shooting was fired, but none of them have been charged or arrested.

The Tampa Bay Rays recently made headlines on opening day advocated for justice for Breonna Taylor with a tweet that read:

“Today is Opening Day, which means it’s a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor,” the tweet says.

