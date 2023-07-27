TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young boy got a sweet surprise from an officer on Tuesday after trying to save up for a PlayStation.

The City of Hapeville Police, located in South Atlanta, responded to a call from someone wanting a juvenile removed from the area.

When an officer showed up, the young boy told him he was in the area because he wanted to do yard work like pulling weeds, cutting grass and trimming hedges to save up for the gaming console.

Officer Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the boy and wanted to help him out.

The officer was able to pool some money with the help of his friends, and not only get the boy the video game console, but a gift card for the membership so he can start playing.

The video shared on the police department’s page shows the Officer opening the trunk of his car to reveal the gift, and the young boy sharing a hug with the officer.