Boy who saved sister from dog attack meets Tom Holland on Spider-Man set

TAMPA (WFLA) – Another Hollywood superhero is making good on a promise he made to a real-life superhero.

Bridger Walker was just six years old when he saved his 4-year-old sister from an attack by a German Shephard in July of 2020.

He was injured in the process, but her life was saved.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland invited Bridger to come to visit the set of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and tonight we are learning it happened.

Walker’s father shared images and a video from the set visit. In one post, Walker is seen doing a stunt with Holland who is dressed in his Spider-Man suit.

Holland was just one of several Marvel superhero actors who sent messages of support to bridger as he recovered.

Captain America star Chris Evans sent the boy an authentic Captain America shield.

Other stars including Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, and fellow Avengers star Mark Ruffalo have also reached out to the family.