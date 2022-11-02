TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 9-year-old Ohio boy who is no stranger to going viral was offered a treat way sweeter than candy this Halloween. After dressing up as a serving of McDonald’s French fries, he won a year’s supply for free!

A McDonald’s restaurant in the city of Delaware, Ohio was so impressed by Blake Mompher’s costume, they threw a Halloween party for him and his family where they presented him with a certificate for free french fries for a year.

Blake, who was born with spina bifida, equipped his wheelchair-accessible costume and was accompanied by his little brother, Chance, who dressed as a packet of ketchup.

One photo showed Blake in front of the restaurant’s sign, which has a message that reads, “Welcome Blake! Our biggest fry fan.”

The CDC defines Spina bifida as a condition in which part of the spinal cord and backbone don’t form correctly.

According to the Team Blake Facebook page, his family has been crafting custom Halloween costumes that incorporate his wheels for the last six years, including a school bus and a fire truck. The french fries were not his first foray into food fashions: he previously dressed up as a bowl of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.

TMX contributed to this report.