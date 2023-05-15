Slingshot Representing the Fight Between David and Goliath on a Wooden Table

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Fla. (WFLA) — A Michigan boy’s quick thinking ended up saving his 8-year-old sister from being kidnapped last week, according to reports.

MLive.com reported that the 8-year-old was foraging for mushrooms in her backyard when a 17-year-old boy, who authorities did not identify, came out of the woods behind her home and grabbed her.

Michigan State Police stated that the teenager covered the girl’s mouth, but she managed to break free from his grasp.

According to authorities, the teenager ended up having to flee when the girl’s 13-year-old brother, who saw the attempted kidnapping, used his slingshot to shoot the would-be abductor in the chest and head.

Police said the teenager was later found at a nearby gas station, with visible wounds on his face from the older child’s slingshot.

An MSP release stated that the suspect admitted to trying to take the young girl in order to severely beat her.

He was charged as an adult with attempted kidnapping/child enticement, attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault and battery.