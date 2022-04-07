Body-camera footage showed the moment New York police and EMS arrived at a Bronx housing complex Tuesday after a four-year-old boy fell from the sixth-floor window to the ground below and survived.

The incident happened at a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) complex in Mott Haven. Authorities said they believe the boy fell through a gap in a window where an air-conditioning unit had been installed, according to an ABC7 report.

The boy was crying and alert after he landed, reports said.

The bodycam video, which does not include audio, showed first responders arrive as residents tended to the boy after he landed on a patch of grass outside the building. After police quickly check the boy for injuries, an officer picked the boy up into his arms, and ran into a police vehicle, where the boy was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, a block away.

He sustained fractures in both legs and damage to a kidney and is expected to survive, according to NBC New York, which cited police.

The boy’s mother, 29-year-old Dominique Christian, told CBS2 on Wednesday she had repeatedly told her son not to play near the window. A gap next to the air-conditioner was covered by wood and duct tape

“I tried my best just to keep it sealed, but … he just kept taking the thing off,” she told the news station.

All the other windows in the apartment had window guards, according to NYCHA, which said it was investigating the fall.