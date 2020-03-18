Breaking News
Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Boy off from school due to coronavirus uplifts neighbors with sound of music

National

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas boy is using his time away from school to uplift his neighbors with the sound of music.

Maxim Gilmer is a 7th-grade student at Woodland Junior High in Fayetteville. Now that he has to stay home from school due to the spread of the coronavirus, he’s using band practice as an excuse to make the world just a little bit brighter for those around him.

A neighbor reached out to WFLA’s sister station – KNWA/FOX24 – to commend Gilbert’s act.

“We live across the street and enjoyed his act of positivity and reaching out to entertain his fellow neighbors during this stressful time. Love this town!” the neighbor said.

“I think it’s cool, that I can make people excited with (the) trumpet in downtimes, where, like, viruses are afoot,” Gilmer said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20"

Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team"

Cars line up for coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cars line up for coronavirus testing"

Wednesday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast"

Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports"

FL investigates price gouging complaints during COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL investigates price gouging complaints during COVID-19 outbreak"

Amazon limits shipments to warehouses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon limits shipments to warehouses"

3.17.20 SD Residents Buy in TJ

Thumbnail for the video titled "3.17.20 SD Residents Buy in TJ"

Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees"

DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss