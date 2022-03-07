8-year-old boy loses brother, sister, dad and grandma in Iowa tornado

WINTERSET, Iowa (WHO) – Eight members of a family took shelter in an Iowa home as Saturday’s tornado headed toward them, but only four survived. Two neighbors also died, according to Madison County authorities.

Two children, their father and their grandmother all died Saturday when a tornado hit the grandparents’ home near rural Winterset that didn’t have a basement.

The storm killed 63-year-old Melissa Bazley, 37-year-old Michael Bolger and two of his three young children, 5-year-old Kinlee Bolger and 2-year-old Owen Bolger.

Family members said the children’s mother, 8-year-old brother, grandfather and uncle survived the storm, but they were injured.

Larson said she and the rest of her family are “just devastated.”

“I just can’t describe how wonderful Mike was. Everybody loved him,” Larson said. “It just rips your heart out. My grandchildren were wonderful. They were just the light of my life.”

Rodney Clark, 64, and Cecilia Lloyd, 72, also died after the tornado hit their homes down the street from the Bazleys.

The storms that raked Iowa on Saturday were the deadliest to occur in the state since May 2008, when one tornado destroyed nearly 300 homes and killed nine people in the northern Iowa city of Parkersburg.

One expert estimated the storms Saturday likely caused more than $1 billion damage altogether.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.