Boy left in hot car Tuesday evening as punishment by father, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A central Arkansas father faces a child endangerment charge after a Little Rock police report suggests the man put his son into a hot car as punishment.

Officers arrested Briton Miller, 41, following an investigation outside the Applebee’s restaurant on Chenal Parkway in west Little Rock on Tuesday.

Around 8 p.m., witnesses called police to report a man hitting a child and then walking the 10-year-old boy outside the eatery and putting him into a car with the engine off and the windows up, according to a police report.

The man then went back into the restaurant and left the child in the car for about seven minutes.

At the time of the call, meteorologists say the temperature was 87 degrees and the heat index was 98 degrees.

Officers got to the scene and reviewed surveillance footage that did not appear to show Miller putting the child in the car, but it did show Miller walking the boy out of the restaurant and returning without him, according to a police report.

Detectives asked the boy if he was injured, the boy told officers that Miller puts him in the car “every time” and on a “regular basis,” according to the police report.

Investigators determined that the case did not meet felony standards, but booked Miller into the Pulaski County jail on a misdemeanor child endangerment charge, according to the police report.