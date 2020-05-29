Breaking News
Boy, 9, killed in dog attack while checking mail, officials say

by: Tim Stelloh

(NBC)—A 9-year-old boy who disappeared Thursday while checking the mail at his Arkansas home was later found dead from an apparent dog attack, authorities said.

The boy’s body was found in a field near the family’s home in the small town of Mount Vernon, north of Little Rock, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The boy’s mother went to look for him when he didn’t return after a few minutes on Thursday morning, the statement said. She called 911, and responding investigators found his body.

The statement said the mother had seen several dogs running from the field.

