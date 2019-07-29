Boy, 6, who ‘always wanted to have fun’ killed in California festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. (KRON/WFLA) — A 6-year-old boy was killed in the shooting at Northern California’s popular Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Three people were killed and 15 others were injured when a shooter opened fire at the festival on Sunday evening. The gunman, who gained access to the festival by cutting a fence, was shot and killed by police.

The boy has been identified as Stephen Romero, according to his father and grandmother.

Romero was at the festival with his mother, who was also shot and is being treated at a hospital.

The boy’s father, who was not at the festival, tells KRON4 he got a call that his son and his wife were being transported to the hospital.

Romero’s mother was shot in the hand and in the stomach. She is expected to survive. The boy’s grandmother was also injured in the shooting.

“There’s nothing I really can do besides try to be with him until I can put him in his resting spot, wherever that is,” his father Alberto Romero told NBC Bay Area. “My son had his whole life to live and he was only six. That’s all I can say.”

Romero remembered his son as an energetic boy. He said he had just graduated kindergarten and was weeks away from entering first grade.

He was “always happy and always wanting to have fun,” Romero said.

The identities of the other victims have not yet been confirmed.

LATEST STORIES: