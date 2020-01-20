Boy, 15, slashed with razor during school fight

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(WSOC/CNN) – A boy’s face was slashed with a razor after a fight at a middle school in North Carolina.

According to WSOC , the 15-year-old received 27 stitches following the incident, which occurred on Jan. 10.

The teen’s mother, Marina Pineda told the news station that her son asked to stay home on the day of the attack.

“He was telling me yesterday that he didn’t want to go to school, but I made him go to school,” Pineda said. Later that day, she learned her son had been attacked by other students and his face had been slashed.

According to Pineda, one of the cuts came within a half-inch of an artery.

Two students are facing charges, but further information regarding the students was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss