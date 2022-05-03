MASTIC BEACH, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy allegedly raped a woman in front of her child, choked the woman and then stabbed her when she tried to protect her child, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Tuesday.

The teen and an accomplice, who has not yet been arrested, allegedly broke into a Mastic Beach home on April 19, prosecutors said. They kicked a locked bedroom door and found a 23-year-old mom and her 4-year-old daughter inside.

While the teen’s accomplice looked for property to steal, the teen allegedly sexually assaulted and choked the mom, all in front of her child, officials said. He forced the woman into the hallway where the sexual assault continued.

The teen then dragged the mom back into the room and allegedly tried to pull the woman’s daughter out of the bedroom, prosecutors said. The mom fought to stop the teen. He put the child on the bed, then took the mom into another room where he pulled out a switchblade and allegedly slashed the woman’s face. He then stabbed her in the chest.

“Aside from the extreme violence of the criminal activity, what makes this case so shocking is the

age of the defendant who is accused of committing such callous and violent crimes,” Tierney said. “It is becoming increasingly common to hear of violent cases like this involving minors as the perpetrators of such vicious acts. Despite this, we will make sure justice is served.”

The teen was indicted on April 27 and arraigned Tuesday. He was remanded into custody. Police are still looking for his accomplice.

“Those responsible for this horrific attack on the victim and her child will be called to answer to the law

and they will be held accountable,” Tierney said.