CANTON, Ohio (AP) – A 13-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly planning a mass shooting at an Ohio synagogue.

Court documents say the boy, who has not been publicly named because he is a minor, faces misdemeanor charges of inducing panic and disorderly conduct.

He’s accused of posting his plan to commit the shooting at Temple Israel in Canton, Ohio, on the live streaming platform Discord.

The incident allegedly took place on Sept. 1. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

An attorney for the boy did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

The charges come amid a rise in antisemitism in the United States and worldwide.