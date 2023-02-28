ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WFLA) —A kidnapping victim in Vermont escaped in her abductors’ truck with her hands still bound with tape, according to police.

Vermont State Police said at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, first responders in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, responded to a report of a woman “who had her hands bound together with duct tape and her head partially covered with a bag and duct tape” while in a truck.

Authorities said the victim was kidnapped by Mack Varnum, 45, and Nichole Cloutier, 36 — both of Peacham, Vermont.

According to police, Varnum and Cloutier picked up the victim near Varnum’s home. Afterward, the pair forcibly bound and restrained the woman before driving to an area between Danville and Peacham, where police said they kept her for several hours while threatening to kill her.

However, the woman was able to break free from restraints enough while she was left alone in the suspects’ truck, allowing her to drive to safety in St. Johnsbury.

Detectives found the suspects at Varnum’s home Friday and arrested them on charges of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, unlawful restraint in the 1st degree and aggravated domestic assault 1st degree.