Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received $1,400 COVID relief payment

FILE – This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted for carrying out the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. President Joe Biden’s administration is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev despite the president’s vocal opposition to capital punishment. Justice Department lawyers wrote in court documents filed Monday that the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong when it threw out the 27-year-old’s death sentence last year over concerns about the jury selection process. (FBI via AP, File)

TAMPA (NBC) – The Boston Marathon bomber has been added to the list of inmates who received covid-19 relief payments.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received a $1,400 COVID relief payment in June and federal prosecutors are asking a judge to apply that and other cash in his prison account to the outstanding fines imposed against Tsarnaev.

Prosecutors say Tsarnaev has received several payments throughout the years from the office of federal defenders of New York and several other individuals.

The inmate is allowed to keep the money if it enables him to pay for apparel, books, and tools of the trade that can assist him in jail. But, according to prosecutors, the money is not being used for that purpose and they say the largest payment made from the defendant’s account was paid to his siblings for gifts and support totaling $2,000.

Tsarnaev was sentenced to death after being convicted in 2015 for the bombings.