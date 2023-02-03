TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly $2 million dollars worth of “hard narcotics” were found stashed throughout a man’s vehicle when he was stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a 41-year-old U.S. citizen driving a 2016 Ford Edge from Mexico was pulled aside at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry for a canine and non-intrusive inspection.

There, authorities found 135.8 pounds of alleged cocaine and 4.5 pounds of alleged heroin “within multiple areas of the vehicle ranging from the air filter, quarter panels, doors, and roof.”

The drugs had an estimated street value of $1,924,358.

“Once again, our frontline officers have demonstrated their true commitment towards the CBP mission of keeping dangerous drugs from crossing our international borders,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. Homeland Security agents arrested the man and initiated a criminal investigation.