TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Border patrol officers set a new record with their latest drug bust that uncovered nearly $12 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside a tractor-trailer.

The seizure took place on Monday, Sept. 5 at the Del Rio International Bridge, a crossing point between the state of Texas and Mexico. The bust happened after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer ordered a tractor-trailer, hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers, for a secondary inspection.

A canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination then led officers to discover 320 packages containing alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. Altogether, the packages held 1,337 pounds of suspected meth.

Officials said the narcotics had an estimated street value of $11.9 million.

“This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine, it is the largest in the history of the port and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training and experience,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry.