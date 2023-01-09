Border patrol stops $9.1 million worth of cocaine hidden inside ferry (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers uncovered 877 pounds of cocaine that were hidden aboard the San Juan-Santo Domingo Ferry at the Pan American Dock in Puerto Rico last month.

According to the agency, a routine cargo inspection of the vessel on Dec. 26. found “anomalies” in a cargo platform storing metal rods.

When border patrol officers removed a floorboard, they found several rectangular plastic covered brick shape bundles inside.

A total of 355 packages were removed from the cargo platform. A field test confirmed the packages contained cocaine. The estimated value of the seized cocaine was $9.1 million.

“Our experienced CBP officers remain vigilant, utilizing their training and available tools to stop dangerous drugs from entering the country,” said Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operation for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Homeland Security Investigations took control of the contraband for further investigation.

Border patrol agents have seized nearly 77,000 pounds of drugs in the first two months of fiscal year 2023, CBP’s Data Portal shows.