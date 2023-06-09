TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tractor-trailer filled with Brussels sprouts, a universally hated vegetable that’s likely to turn most picky eaters away, was not enough to thwart US Customs officers at a California Cargo Facility from finding $4 million worth of narcotics hidden within.
On June 2, CBP officers encountered a 51-year-old driver of a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of Brussels sprouts. An initial inspection was enough to cause concern as the tractor-trailer was referred for further examination.
When a non-intrusive inspection found “irregularities” with the trailer, a CBP human/narcotics detector dog was tasked with screening the cargo, which alerted to the presence of narcotics.
Peeling back the floorboards and removing the ceiling tiles, CBP officers found a total of 148 packages concealed within. Combined, they weighed 2,052.20 lbs.
Authorities said the package contents tested positive for methamphetamine and had an estimated street value of $4,309,620.
“Smugglers are constantly utilizing innovative methods to conceal narcotics,” Calexico Area Port Director Roque Caza said. “By combining officer intuition and utilizing advanced technology, officers were able to make a notable discovery within a shipment of produce. Excellent work by our CBP officers.”