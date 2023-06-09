TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tractor-trailer filled with Brussels sprouts, a universally hated vegetable that’s likely to turn most picky eaters away, was not enough to thwart US Customs officers at a California Cargo Facility from finding $4 million worth of narcotics hidden within.

On June 2, CBP officers encountered a 51-year-old driver of a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of Brussels sprouts. An initial inspection was enough to cause concern as the tractor-trailer was referred for further examination.

When a non-intrusive inspection found “irregularities” with the trailer, a CBP human/narcotics detector dog was tasked with screening the cargo, which alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Peeling back the floorboards and removing the ceiling tiles, CBP officers found a total of 148 packages concealed within. Combined, they weighed 2,052.20 lbs.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Authorities said the package contents tested positive for methamphetamine and had an estimated street value of $4,309,620.

“Smugglers are constantly utilizing innovative methods to conceal narcotics,” Calexico Area Port Director Roque Caza said. “By combining officer intuition and utilizing advanced technology, officers were able to make a notable discovery within a shipment of produce. Excellent work by our CBP officers.”