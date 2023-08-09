(WFLA) — Seven Spider monkeys are now in safe hands after border patrol agents found them concealed inside a backpack in Brownsville, Texas.

Video shared by the US Border Patrol’s RGV Sector shows the animals huddled in a backpack that appears to have air holes punched in it.

Authorities said agents made the “surprising discovery” during an arrest at Fort Brown Station, in Brownsville.

The animals were handed over to US Fish and Wildlife.

“Extremely proud of our agents for stopping this wildlife smuggling attempt of these critically endangered animals!” US Border Patrol said.

Spider monkeys are known to inhabit rainforests from central Mexico to Bolivia.