TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in St. Louis uncovered a shipment containing hundreds of Super Bowl championship rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars — if they were real.

Authorities said the shipment of 422 rings was found on Nov. 11 and referred to an import specialist who determined “the rings were not authentic and that they bore an infringing trademark owned by NFL Properties.”

If the items were genuine, CBP said the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the shipment would have been worth about $300,000.

“The shipment was arriving from China and was heading to a residence in Jerseyville, Illinois,” CBP said. “This seizure is a prime example of how illegal actors and criminal organizations take advantage of sports fans by selling fake merchandise to generate profits for other illegal activity.”

“Counterfeit jewelry continues to flood the e-commerce market, and these rings were focused on a select group of sports collectors and their fans,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago. “Our officers are well-trained to find counterfeit merchandise like these in support of CBP’s mission of protecting the American public and the American economy.”

Last year, jewelry was the third most popular counterfeited item, according to CBP. Agents seized more than 375,000 items of counterfeited jewelry, with an MSRP over $550 million, had they been real. CBP officers seized a total of 24.7 million counterfeit products last year that would have been worth nearly $3 billion if they were real.

According to agents, U.S. consumers spend more than $100 billion every year on goods that infringe on intellectual property.