(WFLA) — Agents stationed at a border crossing facility in El Paso, Texas uncovered nearly 150 pounds of cocaine concealed in a large commercial ice cream maker.

Officers said the ice cream maker was inside a 1995 Ford F-150 pick-up truck en route from Mexico to the United States when the vehicle was selected for further inspection.

When an X-ray scan revealed anomalies, a CBP canine was called to search the vehicle. That’s when it alerted to the equipment in the bed of the pick-up.

CBP officers dug deeper and found 56 bundles of cocaine hidden within the walls of the ice cream maker. The bricks had a combined weight of 146 pounds.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Mexico, was turned over to Texas DPS officers to face state charges.

“The vast majority of commercial shipments CBP officers process pose little risk, however, seizures like this remind us all that drugs can be concealed almost anywhere and that we must remain constantly vigilant,” acting CBP El Paso Port Director Luis Mejia said.