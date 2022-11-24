(Courtesy of .S. Customs and Border Protection)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized several hundred pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine last week worth over $14.4 million.

Authorities said the drugs were seized in three separate incidents with the largest occurring on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Pharr International Bridge near the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

Authorities said a CBP officer referred a tractor-trailer hauling a commercial shipment of charcoal for secondary inspection.

During a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers uncovered 1,543 bundles containing 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the shipment.

The narcotics had a street value of $11,952,902.