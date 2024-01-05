TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Salm Partners, LLC is recalling around 133,039 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products contaminated with extraneous material, specifically bone fragments.

The recalled products were shipped nationwide and were produced on Oct. 27 and Oct. 30, labeled as “PARKVIEW TURKEY POLSKA KIELBASA” in a 13-ounce vacuum-sealed bag. It also has P-32009, and use-by dates of “APR 24 24” or “APR 27 24 ” printed on the bag.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service received complaints of pieces of bone found in the product, along with a complaint regarding a minor oral injury.

FSIS said there have been no additional reports of illness or injury.

Those who currently have the product are asked to not consume it and to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

More information can be found at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.