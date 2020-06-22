Body of woman missing since 2009 found in Indiana

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (CNN, WXIN) — A family in Indiana is getting some closure 10 years after their loved one went missing.

In 2009, Ester Westenbarger walked out of a Howard County bar but never made it home. She was never found.

Now, a decade later, the search for Ester has come to a tragic end.

Two fishermen spotted a vehicle on the bottom of a small retention pond last week and when authorities pulled it out, they saw Ester’s old license plate.

Family members say not knowing what had happened to her over the past 10 years was very difficult, so this at least gives them some closure.

An autopsy preliminary indicated that it was Ester Westenbarger’s body inside the vehicle, however it still has to be confirmed through forensic dentistry.

