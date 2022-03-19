EVANSTON, Ill. — The body of a woman found on the shores of Lake Michigan Thursday was identified as missing transgender rights activist Elise Malary, police confirmed.

Malary’s body was found on Lake Michigan just blocks from her apartment. She had not been seen since March 9 and was reported missing on March 15.

She was 31 years old.

Malary was known as a prominent activist in the LGBTQ community in the area and had quit her job at the Civil Rights Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General’s office the day before she went missing.