Body of Phoenix woman recovered in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials have recovered the body of a 59-year-old woman in the Grand Canyon.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center said Saturday the body of Maria A. Salgado Lopez, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found Friday after she fell from the rim west of Mather Point.

Officials say Salgado Lopez had been hiking off-trail and taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

