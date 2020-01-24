Body of missing Notre Dame student found in lake on campus

UPDATE (Jan. 24, 2020)– The University of Notre Dame confirmed Friday that the body of missing student Annrose Jerry was found in Saint Mary’s Lake on campus.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose,” Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame, said. “We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers.”

The university says counseling and ministry services are available for students and members of the Notre Dame family. A Mass in memory of Jerry will take place early next week.

She was a senior at Notre Dame, and a member of the folk choir, according to WSBT.

Original story:

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a missing Notre Dame student.

The Indiana State Police said the Notre Dame Police Department is investigating Annrose Jerry’s disappearance. Annrose has been missing from Notre Dame since 8 p.m. Tuesday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Annrose is described as a 21-year-old Asian woman. She is 5’5″ tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an ankle-length gray quilted coat over a multi-colored ankle-length skirt or dress.

Anyone with information about Annrose’s disappearance is asked to call the Notre Dame Police Department at 574-631-5555 or 911.