(NBC News Channel) — The body of a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Georgia this week has been located.

Police said Kyuss Williams wandered away from his home in Stone Mountain on Monday evening.

The child’s family was visiting other family members who had just moved to the DeKalb County area when they noticed he was missing.

Authorities received information that the child was near a pond, so that’s where they focused their search efforts.

Kyuss Williams. Source: DeKalb County Police Department

They searched for hours before finding the child’s body in the pond, just a few feet away from the home they were staying in.

Authorities say they do not suspect foul play at this time.