CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WTVO) — Chippewa Falls police on Monday said the body of 10-year-old Liliana “Lilly” Peters, who went missing Sunday night, was found.

The police department is treating Peters’ death as a homicide and no one is in custody at this time.

Police say Peters was last seen by family members in the evening and was supposed to be headed home to the 50 block of E. Birch Street.

According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Lilly’s father contacted police at 9 p.m., advising them that she had not returned home from a visit to her aunt’s house, in the 400 block of N. Grove Street.

A bicycle believed to belong to her was found in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s home, near a walking trail at the end of N. Grove Street and the parking lot for Leinenkugel’s brewery.

Chippewa Falls Police Department Chief Matthew Kelm said Lilly’s body was found in the woods, not far from where the bike was located around 9 a.m.

Kelm is urging residents to be vigilant, as “there may be a danger to the community.”

K9 teams and a drone were called in to assist with the door-to-door search Sunday night.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701.