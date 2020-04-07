1  of  2
Breaking News
3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Body of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s daughter recovered

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated image posted on Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean’s Facebook account shows her with her family, including her son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, bottom right. Authorities were searching for the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend on Friday, April 3, 2020, after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn’t return to shore. (Twitter via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – The body of the daughter of former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend was located in about 25 feet of water and recovered, authorities said Monday, and they will keep searching for her son, after the two went missing following a canoeing accident last week.

The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, was located by Charles County Dive and Rescue and recovered about 2.5 miles south of her mother’s residence in Shady Side, Maryland, where the canoe was launched, Maryland Natural Resources Police said. The recovery came after a days-long search that involved aviation and underwater imaging sonar technology.

Authorities say they will resume searching Tuesday for her son, 8-year-old Gideon McKean. The search started Thursday after authorities responded to a report of two people on a canoe in the Chesapeake Bay who appeared to be overtaken by strong winds.

Maeve McKean, a public health and human rights lawyer, served as executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. The initiative’s website says her work focused on “the intersection of global health and human rights.” McKean previously served as an associate research professor at the City University of New York School of Public Health.

Kennedy Townsend, who served two terms as Maryland’s lieutenant governor, is the eldest daughter of the late U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.

“Our Maeve dedicated her life to society’s most vulnerable,” Kennedy Townsend said in a statement Friday night, adding that her grandson Gideon was a “loving” big brother who excelled at sports, riddles, math and chess. “My heart is crushed, yet we shall try to summon the grace of God and what strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon set forth into the world.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

bike sales booming

Thumbnail for the video titled "bike sales booming"

two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida"

Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing""

Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19"

Lowe home gym feature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lowe home gym feature"

Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter"

COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300"

Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic"

Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home"

Haines City 911 call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haines City 911 call"

3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home"

Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss