Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Body of fifth Amish child found days after buggy accident

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: WKYT)

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities say search crews have recovered the body of the last of five Amish children who died when their buggy was swept away in a swollen Kentucky creek.

Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned Wednesday in Bath County in eastern Kentucky.

The adult made it to the stream bank and called for help. Four children were found dead Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police said the fifth child’s body was found Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Bath County Judge-Executive Bobby C. Rogers said search crews were safe. He asked people to pray for the family.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss