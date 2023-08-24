CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The remains of Allisha Watts, a missing woman last seen alive in Charlotte, were found in Montgomery County Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

James Dunmore, Watts’s boyfriend, was taken into custody and arrested for murder, authorities said.

“First and foremost, our heartfelt condolences go out to Allisha Watts’s family,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Pete Herron.

Watts, 39, of Southern Pines, was last seen July 16 in Charlotte at Dunmore’s home on Pamela Lorraine Drive; two days later, Dunmore was found in Watts’ car in Anson County.

According to warrants, he made an apparent suicide attempt before troopers discovered him at the Anson County DMV parking lot. He was reportedly treated, but his whereabouts have been unknown since.

CMPD said as a result of the investigation into Watts’ disappearance and a collaborative effort with other agencies, including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the case is no longer a missing persons investigation.

In a series of interviews with media earlier this month, CMPD pushed back on any assertion that they have not been forthcoming with family about the case, saying they have been in contact daily with Watts’ close family members.

“There have been hundreds of hours that have gone into this,” Capt. Joel McNelly told Queen City News two weeks ago.