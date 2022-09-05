MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police say a body was found in the 1600 block of Victor at 5:07 p.m.

Police have not identified the victim at this time. The cause of death has also not been confirmed.

BREAKING: Sources tell WREG a body has been found in this area. The victim has not been identified. https://t.co/aymXjTZPaM — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) September 6, 2022

The discovery of a body comes as Memphis police continue the search for missing jogger Eliza Fletcher. It is not known if this is related to the investigation at this time.

There is a large police presence in the area and WREG is at the scene.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.