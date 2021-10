PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Mass. (NBC) — Massachusetts State Police have recovered the presumed body of Elijah Lewis, a 5-year-old boy from New Hampshire who was reported missing earlier this month, authorities announced Saturday.

A cadaver dog found the body buried in a wooded area in Abington, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Abington is about 72 miles southeast of Merrimack, where Elijah lived.

