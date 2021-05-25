HAMMOND, Ind. — The body found in the Little Calumet River has been identified as 12-year-old Kyrin Carter, according to the Lake County Indiana coroner’s office.

A body was found in the river about a half mile from the Best Western, 3830 179th St., where Kyrin, who had autism, went missing. Police said the 12-year-old, from Kansas City, left the hotel around 12:30 p.m. last Saturday. The family was in town for an engagement party.

Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, a volunteer kayaker alerted police that a body was located in the river near New Jersey Avenue, about 300 feet from the hotel. The Lake County Coroner’s Office was at the scene Monday night, as well as police.

Recently, officials stopped the flow of water coming into the Little Calumet River to make it easier to continue their search. A dive team was able to remove the body from the river.

Police are expected to have a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.