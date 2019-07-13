Body cam captures deputy’s lifesaving efforts for 12-day-old baby

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WFLA/CNN) – For a South Carolina family getting pulled over for speeding may have saved a life.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Kimbro’s body camera was rolling when he approached a car on June 11th.
He was expecting a routine stop — but what he got was anything but as a 12- day-old baby’s life was literally on the line.
The newborn’s mother said the baby stopped breathing after drinking a bottle.
Deputy Kimbro took the infant and performed first aid to get her breathing again.
His actions earned him the “Life-saving medal” for the sheriff.